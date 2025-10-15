Japan's first win over Brazil decades in the making, says coach

TOKYO: Coach Hajime Moriyasu said Japan's first win over Brazil had been decades in the making and backed his players to use it as a springboard to World Cup success.

Japan stunned Brazil with three second-half goals to claim a 3-2 friendly victory in Tokyo on Tuesday, their first win over the South Americans in 14 attempts.

Moriyasu hailed his players for finally making the breakthrough but also paid tribute to the teams that had paved the way for the historic victory.

"Japan had never beaten Brazil until now but the players who went before us always took on the challenge of trying to beat them and it's because of them that we were able to win today," said the coach.

"This result connects the efforts of the current and previous generations of Japanese players."

Japan beat Germany and Spain at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar before losing on penalties to Croatia in the last 16.

Moriyasu has said that Japan are aiming to win next year's tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.