Barcelona beats Girona in stoppage time; Flick to miss clasico after sending off

BARCELONA: Substitute Ronald Araújo snatched Barcelona a 2-1 victory over Girona in stoppage time in La Liga on Saturday and ended a mini losing streak before the clasico at Real Madrid next week.

The central defender made the move of a striker when he slid in front of his marker as they raced to the near post and skillfully redirected a low pass from Frenkie de Jong to ignite the home crowd.

Araújo's last-gasp goal came moments after Barcelona coach Hansi Flick was sent off with two quick yellow cards apparently for complaining that the referee had not added more than four minutes of injury time.

The referee's report said Flick protested one of his decisions with ironic clapping and with "gestures of disapproval." Flick said his actions were not directed at the referee.

The sending off means Flick won't be on the sideline for the first clasico of the season.

With his team stymied in attack and scorers Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Ferran Torres unavailable because of injury, Flick sent on Araújo in the 82nd and ordered him to join the attack in their desperate search for a winner.

"I am really happy for Ronald because he always plays with his whole heart for this team," Flick said. "I spoke to him to ask if it was possible for him to play at this position."

Araújo said that he "didn't hesitate" when his coach asked him if he could help in attack.