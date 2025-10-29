Inter goalkeeper Josep Martínez involved in car accident that kills an 81-year-old man

MILAN: An 81-year-old man using an electric wheelchair died after being hit by a car driven by Inter Milan goalkeeper Josep Martínez on Tuesday, according to Italian media reports.

Police investigating the accident said the man may have suffered a sudden illness and veered from the cycle path into the lane in which Martínez was driving, the reports said.

The incident happened near Inter's training center in Appiano Gentile, just outside Milan.

The Spanish goalkeeper and other motorists immediately stopped to help. Emergency vehicles including an air ambulance arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Martínez was in shock but uninjured. Inter cancelled coach Cristian Chivu's press conference as a sign of respect.