Some fans criticizing Villarreal for signing Israeli forward. Atletico tops transfers in Spain

MADRID: Spanish club Villarreal is facing backlash from some of its fans after a last-minute deal to sign an Israeli player who has publicly supported his nation in its war with Hamas.

Some fans criticized Villarreal through social media posts after the club signed forward Manor Solomon near the end of the transfer deadline late Monday.

The 26-year-old Solomon arrived after Villarreal struck a loan deal with Tottenham. The Israel international played last season on loan with Leeds United, which he helped gain promotion to the Premier League.

Solomon had already been criticized by some fans in England after posting messages in support of Israel in the war. He has previously played for Fulham and Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk.

Solomon’s signing capped a busy transfer window for Villarreal, which is returning to the Champions League this season.

The club from eastern Spain spent more than 100 million euros ($116 million) in signings, the third highest amount in Spain, according to the Transfermarkt website. It earned nearly as much with the sales of playmaker Álex Baena to Atletico Madrid, forward Yéremy Pino to Crystal Palace and striker Thierno Barry to Everton.

Other signings by Villarreal during this window included striker Georges Mikautadze from Lyon and defender Renato Veiga from Chelsea.

Villarreal’s first Champions League opponent will be Solomon’s former club Tottenham on Sept. 16.