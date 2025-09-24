Mbappé scores twice and Mastantuono gets his 1st goal with Real Madrid in 4-1 win over Levante

MADRID: Kylian Mbappé scored twice in three minutes and teenager Franco Mastantuono made his scoring debut with Real Madrid in a 4-1 win at Levante in the Spanish league on Tuesday, a result that extended the club's winning start to the season.

Vinícius Júnior also scored for Madrid as it earned its sixth straight league victory this season.

"We played a very complete game," Madrid coach Xabi Alonso said. "We need to keep this momentum. This is just the beginning and we want to keep competing well."

Mbappé scored Madrid's third goal by converting a 64th-minute penalty kick — Panenka style — after he was fouled inside the area.

The France international added the fourth in the 66th after getting past the goalkeeper and finding the open net. The goals were Mbappé's eighth and ninth in seven matches with Madrid this season. He also scored twice in two matches with France's national team.

The 18-year-old Mastantuono, signed from River Plate in the summer, scored in the 38th with a shot from inside the area into the top corner. The Argentina forward made his fifth start for Madrid.