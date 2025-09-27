Amorim under pressure as Brentford stun Manchester United to a 3-1 defeat

LONDON: Troubled Manchester United crashed to a 3-1 defeat at Brentford on Saturday as Bruno Fernandes's penalty miss piled pressure on beleaguered boss Ruben Amorim.

Amorim's side paid the price for another error-strewn display as Igor Thiago netted twice in the opening 20 minutes to punish shambolic defending.

Benjamin Sesko reduced the deficit with his first goal for United before half-time.

But United captain Fernandes squandered a golden opportunity to rescue a draw when his tame penalty was saved by Caoimhin Kelleher late in the second half before Mathias Jensen wrapped up the points in stoppage time.

Amorim had arrived in west London hoping to finally win successive league matches as United boss.

Instead, he left fearing the sack after the latest low moment since he moved from Sporting Lisbon to replace the axed Erik ten Hag in November.

United have lost three of their six Premier League games this season, winning just twice, and are languishing in 13th place.

A humiliating League Cup loss at fourth-tier Grimsby in August had fuelled speculation over Amorim's future, with the boss admitting he had thought about quitting and often hated his players.

The 40-year-old was under fire again after miserable 3-0 loss at Manchester City before last weekend's 2-1 win over Chelsea gave him a little breathing space.

Losing to a Brentford team beaten three times in their first five games under inexperienced boss Keith Andrews was a fresh indignity for Amorim, who will face renewed questions about his ability to revive United.

United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe reportedly gave his backing to Amorim during a recent meeting at the club's training ground.

Ratcliffe's support is likely to waver after this result, which leaves Amorim in dire need for a win over promoted Sunderland at Old Trafford next weekend before a daunting trip to champions Liverpool.

Matheus Cunha returned to the United team as the Brazilian started along with Benjamin Sesko and former Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo in attack for the first time since the trio's summer moves.

But United's recent trips to Brentford have proved painful experiences, with a 4-0 defeat three years ago and a 4-3 loss in May.