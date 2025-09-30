Valencia files lawsuit against Netflix over Vinicius Jr documentary

VALENCIA: Spanish club Valencia said it has filed a lawsuit against Netflix claiming falsehoods in a documentary about Brazilian player Vinícius Júnior.

Valencia said the documentary mistakenly accused a large group of Valencia fans of making racist chants against the Real Madrid forward in a La Liga match in 2023.

The club filed the lawsuit after its public demands for corrections by the documentary’s production company were not fulfilled.

The lawsuit is against Netflix and the production company for damaging “Valencia’s honour.” It seeks financial compensation, corrections of the subtitles in the documentary, and the publication of the sentencing, the club said.

Valencia first threatened the lawsuit this year. At the time, Vinícius’ representatives said the player would not get involved because the demand was against Netflix and the producers of the documentary.