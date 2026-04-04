Dembele leads PSG to victory ahead of Liverpool tie

PARIS: Ousmane Dembele scored twice, including a stunning opening goal on the volley, as Paris Saint-Germain warmed up for their Champions League quarter-final showdown with Liverpool by beating Toulouse 3-1 on Friday to cement their place at the top of Ligue 1.

Last year's Ballon d'Or winner smashed in a superb strike to give PSG the lead and then got the second from close range just after the half-hour mark, but in between Toulouse were gifted an equaliser after calamitous goalkeeping from home shot-stopper Matvey Safonov.

Substitute Goncalo Ramos wrapped up the win at the death, and the result ensures that Luis Enrique's side will finish the weekend on top of the French table. Their advantage is now four points from second-placed Lens, who play Lille away on Saturday.

"Today he showed why he is the Ballon d'Or," Luis Enrique said of Dembele. "That is why we love Ousmane."

PSG came into the weekend with a game in hand and their scheduled trip to title rivals Lens next week has been controversially postponed until May to allow them extra rest in between the two legs of the Liverpool Champions League tie.