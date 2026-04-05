Former Chelsea and Brazil midfielder Oscar announces retirement

LONDON: Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar has retired at the age ​of 34 due to ongoing cardiac ‌problems, his current club Sao ​Paulo said on Saturday.

The ⁠former Brazilian international was admitted to hospital for five days due to cardiac ‌complications in November, with extensive evaluations confirming the diagnosis of ‌vasovagal syncope, a common form ‌of ⁠fainting caused by a ⁠sudden drop in heart rate and blood pressure.

He was contracted to Sao Paulo until ​2027 but has ‌now terminated the contract.

“I wanted to do more for Sao Paulo, I wanted to play more. ‌I think I had both the ​footballing ability and the age to play more, but ⁠unfortunately this happened,” Oscar posted on the club’s social media.

“Now I’m ‌going to retire and continue supporting Sao Paulo, continuing my life as a fan. I am ending my career here at Sao Paulo, a career that has taken ‌me to many places, practically all over ​the world.”

Oscar won the Premier League twice with Chelsea and ⁠the Chinese Super League three times ⁠at Shanghai Port. He returned to Sao Paulo in December ‌2024, signing a three-year contract with his boyhood club.

With Brazil, he won the FIFA Confederations Cup in 2013 and was the lone goalscorer in his side’s nightmarish 1-7 loss to Germany in the FIFA World Cup 2014 semifinal.