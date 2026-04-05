Manjappada calls for boycott of all Kerala Blasters matches, cites poor management

KOCHI: The rift between the Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters FC and their biggest fan group Manjappada has widened with the latter calling for a boycott of all further KBFC matches, throwing open the possibility of the massive Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium losing the charm of iconic celebrations during ISL matches in Kochi.

On Friday, the fan group posted the boycott call across their social media handles, raising serious allegations against the club for poor performances and management. In their statement, Manjappada said the team has no clear motive or identity, pointing to the repeated failures this season.

The Blasters are 13th in the standings with no win and just a draw to show for in six matches. Since the departure of the club’s fairly successfully coach Ivan Vukomanovic in 2024, the team -- which had been occupying the top positions -- suddenly dropped down the points table, failing to make it into the play-offs. Since then, the club appointed Mikael Stahre, T G Purushothaman and David Catala as head coaches, but all ended up being sacked mid-season due to a lack of results.