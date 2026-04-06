Inter Milan thump Roma to extend Serie A lead to nine points

MILAN: Inter Milan took a big step towards winning the Serie A title by thrashing sorry Roma 5-2 on Sunday, ending a late-season wobble and moving nine points clear at the top of the table.

Closest challengers AC Milan travel to champions Napoli on Monday with both bidding to see who might stop Inter from securing a 21st league crown.

But the return of Lautaro Martinez, who scored twice after nearly two months out injured, and a first club goal since early February from Marcus Thuram helped Inter emphatically end a mini-slump.

Hakan Calhanoglu's swerving rocket on the stroke of half-time and a second league goal of the season from Nicolo Barella made sure of a win which was also another blow to Roma's Champions League hopes.

Roma sit sixth, three points behind Como who are fourth and visit Udinese in Monday's early match, and level with fifth-placed Juventus ahead of the Turin giants' home fixture with Genoa.