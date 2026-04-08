Liverpool aims to stop slide against PSG in Champions League quarterfinals

PARIS: Out of the Premier League title race. Routed in the FA Cup. Mounting questions over the manager's future. A star striker set to leave. A disgruntled captain saying his team gave up.

Liverpool heads into the first leg of its Champions League quarterfinal against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday in disarray.

"We need 90 minutes full energy and full commitment otherwise we will have no chance," Liverpool attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz said Tuesday at a news conference.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot knows what to expect from the outset at Parc des Princes.

"PSG under (coach) Luis Enrique do not give you a second to have the ball comfortable on your feet," Slot said, calling PSG one of the top two sides in the world from open play. "It's press, press, press every second of the game."

But Slot hopes six-time champion Liverpool can draw on its vast European experience to keep the tie alive heading to Anfield for next Tuesday's second leg.

"We've shown a few times we can do special things in difficult circumstances," he said. "The answer is already in the history of Liverpool, but it's easier said than done."