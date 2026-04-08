Luis Diaz, Harry Kane give Bayern Champions League edge at Real Madrid

MADRID: Luis Diaz and Harry Kane scored the goals that gave dominant Bayern Munich a crucial 2-1 Champions League quarter-final first leg win away to Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Kylian Mbappe's strike 16 minutes from time gave record 15-time winners Real a lifeline at their Bernabeu home in a gripping battle.

Vincent Kompany's side, arguably the strongest team in Europe this season, produced a masterclass in the first half and could have been several goals ahead.

Instead they had only one from Diaz, which Kane added to after the interval, but French superstar Mbappe's goal kept Alvaro Arbeloa's side in the tie.

"It's a shame it wasn't 2-0 at the end to be completely honest," said Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who made several good saves in the second half as Madrid ramped up the pressure.

"You know how dangerous Real Madrid are, we saw that again today. They had plenty of chances and could've scored more.

"First up we're happy about the victory here away from home, but it'll be a tough challenge back in Munich."

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger said that Mbappe's goal had kept the tie open.

"For me, the two goals we conceded were gifts, and in the second half we needed more," Rudiger told Movistar.