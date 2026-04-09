Atletico punish 10-man Barcelona, take control of Champions League tie

BARCELONA: Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth's goals earned Atletico Madrid a commanding 2-0 lead over 10-man Barcelona in a tense Champions League quarter-final first leg clash on Wednesday.

The La Liga leaders were on top in the all-Spanish tie at Camp Nou before Pau Cubarsi was sent off for bringing down Atletico's Giuliano Simeone, who was through on goal.

Alvarez whipped home the resulting free-kick and Sorloth doubled their advantage with 20 minutes remaining to give Atletico a strong chance of reaching the semi-finals.

Diego Simeone's side, who have never won the competition, reached the 2014 and 2016 finals but were beaten by rivals Real Madrid on both occasions.

"We have things to improve and learn from... we're happy for the win but there's a long way to go," Atletico's Antoine Griezmann told Movistar.

"We're very far from the semis, we're 90 or more minutes away... we're confident but keeping our feet on the ground."