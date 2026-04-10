Arsenal wary of in-form Man City hunt, De Zerbi begins Spurs salvage mission

MANCHESTER: The Premier League returns from a three-week hiatus this weekend with huge clashes in the battle for the title, European places and survival.

Arsenal can shrug off their domestic cup disappointment by moving ever closer to a first league title in 22 years when they host Bournemouth before Manchester City travel to Chelsea.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot cannot afford another damaging defeat when Fulham visit Anfield with Champions League qualification on the line.

Tottenham have turned to Roberto De Zerbi to save them from the drop for the first time in nearly 50 years and the Italian takes charge for the first time at Sunderland.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points ahead of this weekend's action:

Still Arsenal's title to lose

Defeat in the League Cup final to City and at second-tier Southampton in the FA Cup have quickly turned Arsenal's quest for a quadruple into dreams of a Premier League and Champions League double.

Mikel Arteta's men can go 12 points clear at the top with victory over Bournemouth on Saturday, with City not in action until Sunday.

A 1-0 Champions League victory at Sporting Lisbon got the Gunners back to winning ways, but they needed heroics from goalkeeper David Raya after another unconvincing performance.

City, by contrast, appear to be hitting top form after thrashing Liverpool 4-0 in the FA Cup quarter-finals and will smell blood should Arsenal stumble at the Emirates.

Pep Guardiola's men still have a game in hand on Arsenal, and the two face off next weekend in a potentially decisive clash in the title race.