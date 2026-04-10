FIFA picks 52 referees for the World Cup, including two women

MANCHESTER: Two women will be among the record 52 referees officiating matches at the World Cup starting in two months.

American Tori Penso and Mexican Katia Garcia were on the list of referees announced by global soccer body FIFA on Thursday for the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Three women were selected as assistant referees and one as a video match official.

It's the second time that female referees take part in a men's World Cup — in Qatar four years ago there were three female referees and three female assistant referees.

Penso was the referee in the Women's World Cup final in 2023.

FIFA said appointments were made on its "long-standing 'quality first' principle."

"The fact that six women match officials have been selected continues a trend that was started four years ago in Qatar as we aim to further develop women's refereeing," referees chief Pierluigi Collina said.