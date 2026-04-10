Wounded Chennaiyin face stern test vs high-flying EBFC

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC, with time running out, need to start winning matches this season. After their 1-2 loss to home against a wounded Inter Kashi side on Tuesday, Chennai are keen to turn things around in their favour in a tough test against East Bengal on Saturday. They currently sit 11th in the table with five points, four points safe off the relegation spots.

One of the concerns that needs to be addressed is their attacking output.

So far this season, Chennaiyin FC have only scored four goals. Only Kerala Blasters FC and Mohammedan SC — placed 13th and 14th in the league respectively — have scored less goals (3) than CFC. Head coach Clifford Miranda explained why the side were not clinical enough.