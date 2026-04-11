Arsenal suffer major blow in Premier League title charge

LONDON: Arsenal suffered a huge blow in the Premier League title race on Saturday, losing 2-1 at home to Bournemouth to give Manchester City renewed hope they can catch the long-time leaders.

The visitors took the lead at a nervy Emirates through Junior Kroupi but Mikel Arteta's men levelled through a Viktor Gyokeres penalty later in the first half.

The Gunners made multiple attacking changes early in the second period but struggled to create clear-cut chances against Andoni Iraola's enterprising team.

Bournemouth were back in front in the 74th minute after a fluid move finished off by Alex Scott, who rifled the ball past David Raya.

Arsenal pushed for a leveller but slumped to just their second home defeat in the league this season.

With six games to go, Arsenal, chasing their first Premier League title since 2004, are nine points clear of second-placed City.

But Guardiola's men can close to within three points of the top if they beat Chelsea on Sunday and overcome the Gunners in an Etihad summit meeting next week.

Arsenal came into the match lifted by their last-gasp 1-0 win in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Sporting Lisbon in midweek.

But they were sluggish against a bright Bournemouth team who played the more fluid football in the opening stages.