Mohammed Kudus' injury setback a blow to Tottenham and Ghana ahead of World Cup

LONDON: Ghana international Mohammed Kudus' hopes for a return from a quad injury before the World Cup have taken a hit with Tottenham confirming the forward might need surgery.

The 25-year-old Kudus was expected to miss three months after getting injured in early January during Tottenham's 1-1 draw with Sunderland — as then-Ghana coach Otto Addo watched.

The club confirmed Kudus "suffered a setback in his return from injury."

"He had returned to team training during the past week, however will now require further specialist review and, potentially, surgery," the club said in a statement. "We will provide any relevant further updates in due course. We're all with you, Mo."

Kudus joined Spurs last summer from West Ham for a reported fee of 55 million pounds ($75 million). He's scored three goals in 26 total appearances this season.

On Friday, new Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi said he considered Kudus "a crucial player, especially for the position, but we have to look forward anyway." Relegation-threatened Tottenham visits Sunderland on Sunday.

At the World Cup, Ghana plays its opening Group L game against Panama on June 17 in Toronto. The Black Stars then face England on June 23 in Foxborough and Croatia on June 27 in Philadelphia.

At the 2022 edition in Qatar, Kudus scored twice in Ghana's 3-2 win over South Korea. It was Ghana's only victory as it finished last in its group.