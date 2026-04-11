Real Madrid title hopes dented by Girona draw

MADRID: Real Madrid dropped more points in the Spanish title race with a frustrating 1-1 La Liga draw at home against Girona on Friday.

Fede Valverde drilled Alvaro Arbeloa's side ahead early in the second half but Thomas Lemar's fine strike secured a point for the Catalan visitors at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The draw against Girona brought Madrid within six points of La Liga leaders Barcelona, but the Catalans host local rivals Espanyol on Saturday when they could move nine ahead with a victory.

Madrid head to Bavaria to face Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash on Wednesday, trailing 2-1, in the competition where their hopes of silverware this season now mainly lie.

Los Blancos were upset by a late penalty appeal not given after Girona defender Vitor Reis' arm caught Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in the face.

"It's a penalty here and on the moon," complained Madrid coach Arbeloa.

"Nobody understands it... when VAR gets involved, I imagine it's when it suits them, and when it doesn't, then it doesn't."

The coach admitted his team were not at their best following a third consecutive game without a win across all competitions.