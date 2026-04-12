Bayern Munich breaks 54-year Bundesliga goal record, closes in on title

BERLIN: Bayern Munich romped to a 5-0 win at St Pauli on Saturday, breaking a 54-year Bundesliga goalscoring record and moving to within touching distance of a 35th league crown.

Leon Goretzka's 53rd-minute goal, Bayern's second of the match, brought up 102 league goals this season, breaking a previous mark set by the Bavarian giants in 1971-72.

The longstanding record was set by a team that featured club legends Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd Mueller and Uli Hoeness.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany told Sky Germany he knew his side would shatter the total.

"I saw Uli Hoeness yesterday and told him 'We're coming for the record'. The mark existed for so long and the lads can be proud, but we're going to keep going."

Top scorer Harry Kane was left on the bench but Jamal Musiala, Michael Olise, Nicolas Jackson and Raphael Guerreiro joined Goretzka on the scoresheet as Bayern pulled 12 points clear of Borussia Dortmund, who lost to Bayer Leverkusen earlier on Saturday.