Ecstasy, joy and happiness rolled into one: Williams on first India goal

CHENNAI: March 31 2026. That was the date Aussie-born India forward Ryan Williams had written on his wall and constantly looked at it everyday before the day finally arrived. It was when he got to represent India after a fairly long wait. Months after he gave up his Australian passport to play for the India men’s senior national team, he opened his India account five minutes into his debut against Hong Kong in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. India won the game 2-1.

In November 2025, Williams had surrendered his Australian passport for an Indian one. He was also part of the India camp but could not play matches then as an NOC certificate from Football Australia did not reach on time.

Additionally, Indian law does not allow dual citizenship and the national sports policy mandates only full citizens to represent the country. Overseas Citizens of India and Persons of Indian Origin athletes must formally renounce their foreign passports to play for India. His Indian roots originate from his maternal grandfather Lincoln Grostate, who was an Anglo-Indian footballer. He played for Mumbai, featuring in the 1956 Santosh Trophy winning team that beat a star-studded Bengal side.