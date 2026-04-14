Football Federation refers Indian Super League racism complaint to disciplinary panel

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has forwarded complaints of alleged racial abuse during the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) to its Disciplinary Committee, following a formal protest by Kerala Blasters over an incident involving one of their players.

Kerala Blasters raised the issue after claiming that their defender, Fallou Ndiaye of Senegal, was subjected to racist chants during their away fixture against Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium on April 11. Videos of the alleged abuse have since circulated widely on social media. Kerala Blasters won the match 2–1.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the AIFF confirmed it had received complaints regarding “alleged racist conduct” during the ISL 2025–26 season. Reiterating its zero-tolerance stance on racism, the federation said the matter has been referred to its Disciplinary Committee—an independent judicial body—for review under the AIFF Disciplinary Code.

“The AIFF stands firmly with players and everyone who has the right to participate in the sport free from discrimination of any kind,” the statement read, adding that no further comments will be made while proceedings are ongoing.

Kerala Blasters strongly condemned the incident, describing it as “appalling,” and said they have formally approached both ISL and AIFF authorities. The club also affirmed its commitment to taking appropriate steps to safeguard its player and uphold the integrity of the sport.

Bengaluru FC also denounced the alleged behaviour by sections of their home supporters, calling it unacceptable and contrary to the club’s values. The club said it is working with authorities to identify those responsible and take necessary action.

“We urge all supporters to uphold the highest standards of respect and sportsmanship,” Bengaluru FC said, reaffirming its commitment to combating racism and discrimination in all forms.

(With inputs from PTI)