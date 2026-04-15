Hugo Ekitike injury looks 'really bad' in potential blow for Liverpool and France

LIVERPOOL: Hugo Ekitike was forced off with an injury in the first half of Liverpool's Champions League quarterfinal loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

The France striker appeared to hurt his right leg when he slipped in the 27th minute of the second-leg match at Anfield.

"It doesn't look good," Liverpool coach Arne Slot said after the 2-0 defeat, which sealed a 4-0 aggregate victory for PSG. "It looks really bad, but it's difficult for me to say how bad. Tomorrow we will investigate further."

After receiving medical treatment, it was quickly determined he could not carry on and was taken off the field on a stretcher. He was replaced by Mohamed Salah.

The injury will be a concern for France ahead of this year's World Cup and could also be a blow to Liverpool in its bid to secure Champions League qualification.

Ekitike has been one of Liverpool's top players this season and has scored 19 goals for club and country. He scored for France in its 2-1 win against Brazil last month.

PSG's Nuno Mendes also went off shortly before halftime for an unspecified issue, but he was able to leave the field unaided. Desire Doue then limped off early in the second half.