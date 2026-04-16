Bayern aims to wrap up Bundesliga title while Union’s female coach makes history

BERLIN: Bayern Munich can clinch the Bundesliga title this weekend, completing what would be a perfect week after reaching the Champions League semifinals at Real Madrid’s expense.

Union Berlin coach Marie-Louise Eta is set to make it a historic week as the first female coach in the division when she makes her debut in charge against visiting Wolfsburg.

It’s only a matter of time before free-scoring Bayern seals its 13th German league title in 14 years but board member for sport Max Eberl wants it wrapped up as soon as possible to concentrate on other objectives.

The Bavarian powerhouse leads second-placed Borussia Dortmund by 12 points with five Bundesliga rounds remaining and can secure the title on Sunday at home to Stuttgart if Dortmund drops more points at Hoffenheim the day before.

“It would certainly round off this week nicely,” Eberl said after Bayern’s Champions League quarterfinal win on Wednesday.

Bayern then faces Bayer Leverkusen away for their German Cup semifinal on April 22.

“If we can take that on with the championship title settled, that’s now the big goal for the next four days,” Eberl said.

Bayern smashed the Bundesliga goals record last weekend and is targeting a repeat of its 2013 treble of trophies.

Key matchups

Third-placed Stuttgart is fighting for Champions League qualification and will not make it easy for Bayern even if Dortmund does drop points the day before.

Dortmund lost to Leverkusen last weekend and will aim to bounce back at Hoffenheim, which was on course for Champions League qualification but has fallen away with just one win in seven games.