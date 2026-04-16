ISL 2025-26: Chennaiyin look for elusive home win this season

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC will be keen to get their first win at home this season when they face a resurgent Sporting Club Delhi side in the Indian Super League here on Friday.

Playing their fourth consecutive home game, Chennai have failed to win any of their previous home games so far. (1-1 vs Goa, 1-2 vs Kashi, 1-3 vs East Bengal). Sitting at 11th in the table and level on points with Kerala Blasters, the two-time winners need to get things going, as the season approaches the business-end.

Head coach Clifford Miranda called on his forwards to take their chances on Friday's crucial tie. "When we are in a good phase and creating opportunities, we need to convert them. That gives us more time on the ball, allows us to settle, and helps calm our nerves. Then we become more confident in possession. Sometimes anxiousness makes you lose focus, that’s one part of it. But in the end, the three points are what matter the most,” he said on Thursday.