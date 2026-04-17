Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest set up all-English showdown in Europa League semis

LONDON: Aston Villa demolished Bologna and Nottingham Forest beat Porto in the Europa League on Thursday to set up an all-English showdown in the semi-finals.

Leading 3-1 from the quarter-final first leg, Unai Emery's team swatted aside Bologna with a 4-0 victory at Villa Park.

Forest, 12 spots below fourth-placed Villa in the Premier League, defeated 10-man Porto 1-0 in Nottingham to secure a 2-1 aggregate success.

Villa are into their second European semi-final under Emery after making the last four in the Conference League in 2024.

Europa League specialist Emery has won the tournament four times -- three with Sevilla and one at Villarreal -- and also finished as a runner-up with Arsenal.

Ollie Watkins had scored twice in the first leg in Italy and the England striker tormented Bologna again in the 16th minute.

It was an eye-catching goal as Villa's flowing 14-pass move climaxed with Morgan Rogers setting up Watkins for a tap-in from six yards.