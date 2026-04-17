God, destiny, Griezmann: Atletico target rare Copa del Rey success

SEVILLE: No sooner had Atletico Madrid eliminated Barcelona from the Champions League than their fans turned their attention to Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad.

"We'll give everything to win the cup -- spirit of '96'," read a banner they unfurled, harking back to Atletico's historic La Liga and Copa double 30 years ago under Radomir Antic.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone had a similar idea to the fans.

There was no time to celebrate downing the Catalans, even if Antoine Griezmann said he was craving "a cold beer".

"(The joy) was short-lived because Cholo (Simeone) cut us off a bit," explained the Frenchman, who is desperate to leave the club with a farewell trophy -- or ideally two.

Griezmann, 35, Atletico's all-time top goalscorer, is leaving for MLS side Orlando City at the end of the season, and Simeone said he would love for the forward to depart with his ambitions fulfilled.

"I hope that God and destiny give him what he's looking for in the time he has left in the game," said the Argentine coach.

"We'll only realise over time that we had and still have a football genius."