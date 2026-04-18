Inter Milan eases past Cagliari and moves one step closer to Serie A title

REGGIO EMILIA: Marcus Thuram scored his fourth goal in three games as Inter Milan beat Cagliari 3-0 and extended its lead in Serie A to 12 points on Friday.

After a poor first half in which Inter failed to turn its pressure into goals, Cristian Chivu's men took control during a four-minute period shortly after halftime.

Federico Dimarco's superb pass left Thuram with a tap-in at the far post, then four minutes later Nicolo Barella lashed in an unstoppable shot from 15 meters out to make it 2-0.

Piotr Zielinski saved the best for last with a superbly struck volley that flew into the top corner.

The result put the champions-elect 12 points clear of Napoli with six games remaining.

Cagliari was in 16th place, six points above the relegation zone.