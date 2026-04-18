Frank Lampard restores reputation by leading Coventry to Premier League

LONDON: Frank Lampard has silenced his critics by leading Coventry into the Premier League for the first time in 25 years, masterminding a promotion-winning campaign that rehabilitated the former Chelsea star's managerial reputation.

Lampard's Championship leaders clinched promotion on Friday with a 1-1 draw against Blackburn, sparking jubilant celebrations from the Sky Blues boss, his players and 7,500 Coventry fans at Ewood Park.

It was a cathartic scene for Lampard and his club after both endured painful spells in the wilderness.

Redemption was an emotional moment for Lampard, who wiped away tears of joy after the final whistle.

"Everything I've ever done in my career has been a point to prove to be honest. It's been in me since I was a young player. You are always fighting against something," he said of answering his detractors.

For Coventry, the end of their 34-year stay in the Premier League in 2001 triggered a miserable decline.

The 1987 FA Cup winners crashed into the fourth tier in 2017 and were homeless for three seasons during a legal battle over their stadium.

They are finally back among English football's elite thanks to Lampard, for whom being "sent to Coventry" has proved far more enjoyable than the quirky British expression meaning "ignoring someone" might suggest.