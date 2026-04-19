Arsenal face acid test of Premier League title mettle at Man City

MANCHESTER: The destiny of the Premier League title is at stake on Sunday as Arsenal aim to halt an alarming slump and hold off the charge of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners still hold a six-point advantage at the top of the table, but have wobbled across all competitions in recent weeks to put their quest for a first league title in 22 years at risk.

City's victory when the sides met last month in the League Cup final has sparked a run of just one win in five games for Arsenal.

That also included a FA Cup exit to second-tier Southampton and a crucial home defeat to Bournemouth last weekend to give City fresh hope in the title race.

Arsenal are the only English side still standing in the Champions League but even progressing to the semi-finals was underwhelming as they squeezed past Sporting Lisbon 1-0 over two legs.

Jaded by a brutal schedule, the leaders have also been hindered by injury.

Bukayo Saka is set to miss the trip to the Etihad Stadium, while captain Martin Odegaard and first choice full-backs Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori are doubts.

Yet, Arteta is attempting to focus his players on the opportunity that awaits rather than the fear of another shot at the title slipping away.

"We see this as a big opportunity for us," said Guardiola's former assistant at his pre-match press conference.

"We have earned the right to be in this position and to be challenging, with an opportunity to win, against arguably the best team and best manager this league has ever seen."

Arsenal have finished second in each of the past three seasons and history could be about to repeat itself.

In both the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons, City reeled in the Gunners after Arsenal began the campaign stronger.

City's early exit from the Champions League has given them a free week to prepare and Guardiola's men have been gaining momentum as Arsenal have faltered.

Since lifting the League Cup, City have thrashed Liverpool 4-0 to reach the FA Cup semi-finals and Chelsea 3-0.

"If you could buy confidence in a supermarket we would buy it immediately. It is one of the most important aspects," said Guardiola about his side's sudden upturn in form.

"The reality is there are seven games left in the Premier League and that is the decisive moment."

Indeed City are just nine games away from matching their own achievement seven years ago of being the only English side to win the domestic treble.

They are big favourites to add the FA Cup to the League Cup, with Southampton to come in the last four next weekend.

And they control their own destiny in the title race.

Victory over Arsenal and Burnley in midweek will take City top of the table for the first time this year.

"We all know the importance of this game. It's like a final," said City striker Erling Haaland.

"It's probably the biggest and the best game there will be, so hopefully it can be an amazing game."