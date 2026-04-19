Sociedad beats Atletico on penalties to win Copa del Rey; American coach Matarazzo lifts 1st title

SEVILLE: Real Sociedad beat Atletico Madrid on penalties to win the Copa del Rey title on Saturday, giving American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo his first career title after he moved to Spain this season.

After the game finished 2-2 following extra time, Sociedad goalkeeper Unai Marrero saved shots by Alexander Sorloth and Julián Álvarez and Pablo Marín converted the last kick to clinch the shootout 4-3.

"It has been an unbelievable journey and my feeling is it could be just the beginning," the 48-year-old Matarazzo said. "You visualize success, and you trust your players, but until you cross the line you don't feel it. With that penalty I took a few moments to realize it, and it was pure joy for our players and staff."

Sociedad needed 14 seconds and just three players to touch the ball directly after kickoff to take the lead through Ander Barrenetxea.