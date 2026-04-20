Chennaiyin's assistant coach hopes to see improved attack vs Mohammedan SC

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC look to round off their string of home games with a victory against a relegation-threatened Mohammedan SC side in the Indian Super League on Tuesday.

The two-time winners finally won their first home game of the season and after more than a year at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, when they beat SC Delhi. In the four consecutive home games they played so far, Chennaiyin lost two, drew once and won once.

While Chennaiyin — sitting at 8th in the league — will come in with some momentum, visitors Mohammedan — who remain bottom of the league — collected just their first point in their 1-1 draw against Odisha FC.