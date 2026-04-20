Chennaiyin's assistant coach hopes to see improved attack vs Mohammedan SC

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC look to round off their string of home games with a victory against a relegation-threatened Mohammedan SC side in the Indian Super League on Tuesday.
The two-time winners finally won their first home game of the season and after more than a year at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, when they beat SC Delhi. In the four consecutive home games they played so far, Chennaiyin lost two, drew once and won once.
While Chennaiyin — sitting at 8th in the league — will come in with some momentum, visitors Mohammedan — who remain bottom of the league — collected just their first point in their 1-1 draw against Odisha FC.
The hosts have a chance of piling more miseries upon their opponents in Tuesday's match. Chennaiyin's assistant coach Anthony Fernandes, who attended Monday's press conference as head coach Clifford Miranda was ill, said.
Farukh Chaudhory's early strike against Delhi might have been enough for the hosts to grab the much-needed win, but their attack still has room for improvement. Chennaiyin are yet to score twice in a match, as margins from two victories (1-0 vs Kerala and 1-0 vs Delhi) were only at one.
"The scoring record has to improve. But for me, creating chances is equally important. That is what our first aim is. We are missing (on avenues to create chances) and we are working out on that part in the training sessions," Fernandes said.
Choudhary's contention in the squad is subject to a fitness test on the day of the match. "For me, he still remains 50-50. Right now, he is undergoing rehab," he said.
With Elsinho out for the rest of the season, Fernandes said that the club are not actively looking for a foreign replacement.