Al Nassr reportedly considering promotion of Cristiano Ronaldo’s son to senior squad

Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr is reportedly exploring the possibility of promoting Cristiano Ronaldo’s son to its senior squad, a move that could set up a rare father-son pairing in professional football next season.

According to Al Weeam, as cited by Goal.com, the 15-year-old has impressed within the club’s youth setup and is being considered for potential inclusion in the first-team group ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The teenager has progressed through several elite youth systems around the world, following his father’s career trajectory through academies linked to Real Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester United before continuing his development in Saudi Arabia.

A possible promotion at this stage would signal strong confidence in his technical and physical development, given the significant jump from youth to senior professional football.

His father, Cristiano Ronaldo, now 41, remains a central figure at Al Nassr and is reportedly motivated by the prospect of sharing the pitch with his son—an ambition he has previously expressed publicly.

Club officials are expected to assess the teenager’s readiness at the end of the season before making a final decision on whether to integrate him into the senior squad.

The young forward has also attracted attention for his goal-scoring record. Reports cited by Goal.com and The Sun claim he scored 58 goals in 23 matches for Juventus’ U-9 team and has continued his prolific form in Saudi Arabia, netting 56 goals in 27 appearances for Al Nassr’s U-15 side.