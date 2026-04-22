Brighton crush Chelsea to pile pressure on under-fire Rosenior

BRIGHTON: Chelsea crashed to a dismal 3-0 defeat against Brighton on Tuesday, leaving their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League in tatters as pressure mounts on beleaguered boss Liam Rosenior.

Rosenior's side produced one of their worst performances of a miserable season as Ferdi Kadioglu put Brighton ahead in the first half before Jack Hinshelwood and Danny Welbeck netted after the interval.

It is the first time that Chelsea have lost five consecutive league games without scoring since 1912, fittingly the year that the Titanic sank.

Beaten seven times in their last eight games in all competitions, the Blues have just one victory in their past nine league matches.

Chelsea are languishing in seventh place, seven points behind fifth-placed Liverpool in the fight for the top-five finish that guarantees a Champions League berth.

Rosenior's team are in danger of missing out on European football altogether unless they can halt their wretched run.