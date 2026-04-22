Former Premier League champions Leicester relegated to third tier

LONDON: Former Premier League champions Leicester were relegated to the third tier for only the second time in their history after a 2-2 draw against Hull on Tuesday.

Gary Rowett's side needed a victory at the King Power Stadium to keep alive their slender hopes of avoiding relegation.

But the Foxes were denied by Oli McBurnie's second-half equaliser, which condemned them to League One just 10 years after they were crowned English champions in a fairytale triumph.

Liam Millar put Hull ahead in the 18th minute before Leicester equalised through James Justin's 52nd-minute penalty.

Luke Thomas put Leicester ahead two minutes later, but McBurnie extinguished their dreams of a great escape with his 63rd-minute leveller.

Second-bottom Leicester are seven points from safety with just two games left.

Leicester will play in the third tier for the first time since 2008-09 following an astonishing decline over the last five years.

"We have to learn. I think the club have to accept this is the horrible part of the journey of a football club," Rowett said.