India among 12 countries selected for FIFA Women’s Development Programme

India, became one of the 12 countries selected by FIFA for their Women’s Development Programme (Commercial Strategy 2026) on Wednesday.

The nation's inclusion in the programme was confirmed by FIFA after an initial application by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), which was followed by a detailed presentation of the commercial strategy and future plans. The programme will be held online from May to October, 2026. The course itself will be tailored by FIFA for the various stakeholders in women’s football across the country.

With AIFF now backed by a commercial partner, this programme will equip clubs with the tools and knowledge needed to build sustainable models, while also preparing them for the upcoming women's club licensing system that AFC (Asian Football Confederation) plans to introduce.