Harry Kane, Luis Diaz send Bayern Munich past Leverkusen into German Cup final

LEVERKUSEN: Harry Kane and Luis Diaz scored as Bayern Munich won 2-0 at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday to reach the German Cup final for the first time since 2020.

Just three days after Bayern sealed back-to-back Bundesliga titles with a home win over Stuttgart, Kane and Diaz got the goals to keep hopes of a treble alive.

Bayern's comfortable victory avenged their defeat by Leverkusen in the round of 16 last season. They will face either holders Stuttgart or Freiburg in the final.

The Bavarian giants have won a record 20 German Cups but had not reached the showpiece in Berlin for six years, their longest drought since the turn of the century.

"We're going to Berlin. I'm looking forward to it. It was a goal of ours to get to Berlin, to reach the final, experience that, the guys said it's an incredible experience, so we've done nearly all the work," said Kane.

"We've had a lot of away games, tough games, we've had to grind it out. Now we've got one more to go. In a final anything is possible. We're feeling good."

Leverkusen, the 2024 cup winners, were appearing in a third successive semi-final but struggled under the bright lights as Bayern pinned them back.