ISL: Kerala Blasters beat Odisha FC in injury time

Kerala Blasters managed to eke out a 2-1 victory against Odisha FC in a bottom-table clash at home on Thursday. The home team has been struggling to find form but managed to outplay Odisha with goals from Víctor Bertomeu and a stoppage-time winner by substitute Matías Hernández that helped team seal three points.

The win will help Kerala Blasters move up to ninth in the standings with 11 points from as many matches, while Odisha FC remain 13th with six points from eight games. Bertomeu was named Player of the Match for his influential performance.

Hosts Blasters blasted off well wight from the start, with Kévin Yoke proving a constant threat down the left flank. His early runs caused problems for Odisha’s defence, and it was his influence that led to the opening goal in the 12th minute.

The Tuskers continued to press, with Bertomeu testing Amrinder Singh again moments later, while Arsh Anwer Shaikh remained alert at the other end to deny Rahim Ali during Odisha’s first meaningful attack.

Despite Kerala’s early dominance, Odisha gradually grew into the game, enjoying more possession and probing for openings. Their persistence paid off in the 27th minute when Rahim Ali finished a well-worked move, combining neatly with Hitesh before firing a composed effort into the bottom corner to bring the visitors level.

Odisha started the second half with renewed intensity, forcing a series of early corners and testing Arsh Shaikh, who produced a string of important saves to keep the scores level. Kerala’s defence, led by Aibanbha Dohling and Vibin Mohanan, also stood firm under sustained pressure.