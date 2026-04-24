Arsenal eye return to top spot, Spurs fight for survival

LONDON: Arsenal can reclaim the Premier League summit this weekend as in-form Manchester City focus on the FA Cup, while Tottenham and West Ham battle to avoid the final relegation spot.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners have watched their imposing nine-point lead vanish quickly, with City currently top on goals scored.

One relegation spot remains to be decided after Wolves and Burnley dropped into the second tier this week while the battle for European football is tight.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points ahead of the action:

Arsenal's last chance

Manchester City and Arsenal are locked together on 70 points, with five games left. Both teams have a plus-37 goal difference.

Two things separate the teams -- the number of goals scored and experience of getting over the line.

City, who have netted three more times than Arsenal, have never failed to go on and win the title having led after 33 games or more in the Premier League.

The Gunners, who lost 2-1 at the Etihad last weekend, can return to the top with a win or a draw at home to Newcastle, with City taking on Southampton in the FA Cup semi-finals.

The following week, Mikel Arteta's men play first, meaning they could be six points clear before City face Everton on May 4.

Perennial runners-up Arsenal, who have the easier run-in on paper, must shrug off their recent collapse and put the pressure back on City.

The Blues, currently topping the table for the first time since August, are favourites but it is not over yet.