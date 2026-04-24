Chennaiyin face away tough test vs Jamshedpur

CHENNAI: After winning only one out of five consecutive home matches they played, Chennaiyin FC will hope to put on a show on the road, when they face Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League on Saturday.

Jamshedpur with 15 points from nine matches hold an edge over CFC who have just nine points in as many games. But head coach Clifford Miranda expects a stern test against one of the league's more dynamic outfits, pointing to Jamshedpur's ability to vary their approach in possession.

"We expect a very similar game (as compared to Inter Kashi) on Saturday, but against a much better-quality opponent, one that can play direct, compete in the air, and also play football when they want to. If you look at the attributes of their players, especially their foreign contingent, they are all comfortable on the ball. That makes them even more dangerous, because they have the ability to mix both styles. But as I said, we have to be ready. We have to fight, work hard, and operate as one unit. We need to take the game to them," Miranda said on Friday.

"We want a result, we want to win the match. There are no two ways about it," he added.

The two-time ISL winners head into this tie with a point after the goalless draw against Mohammeddan SC. Now approaching the business end of the season, Miranda knows that gaining momentum is key.

"I don't need to give them any extra motivation, just a look at the table is enough. I can assure you, the players are trying. They are working hard and doing what is being asked of them. I have no complaints about their effort or their attitude. In terms of physical fitness, after such a long layoff, it hasn't been easy, but they are putting in the work. To say they are not trying would be completely wrong," said Miranda.

Forward Daniel Chima Chukwu, who returns to familiar surroundings having previously featured for Jamshedpur is confident of a good show by his team.

"It's always good to come back here because I have a great relationship with everyone — the players, the staff, the fans. That being said, this is football. My time with Jamshedpur is over, and I'm with Chennai now. My job is to come here, do what I have to do for my team, and hopefully leave with a victory," he insisted.

Chennaiyin will be without Klusner Pereira for the Jamshedpur game after the fullback was forced off on his first start of the season against Mohammedan SC. The coach also informed late calls will be taken on the availability of Farukh Choudhary and Irfan Yadwad.

Friday's result: NorthEast United 0-2 FC Goa.