Al-Ahli beats Machida Zelvia in extra time to retain AFC Champions League Elite title

JEDDAH: Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia successfully defended the AFC Champions League Elite crown after beating first-time finalist Machida Zelvia of Japan 1-0 on Saturday.

It took an extra-time goal from Saudi international striker Firas Al-Burikan to settle a bad-tempered final in front of 60,000 mainly Al-Ahli fans in Jeddah.

Al-Ahli played with 10 men for almost an hour but Machida was unable to make the advantage count.

"It's amazing," said Al-Ahli winger Riyad Mahrez, who won the UEFA Champions League with Manchester City in 2023. "It was difficult for us again. We like to make it difficult for ourselves. Ten against 11 is nearly impossible, I don't know how we found the strength and the energy. ... After the red card we stuck together, we fought more, we ran more until we scored."

There were few scoring opportunities in the first half although Al-Ahli, owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, should have taken the lead when Brazilian winger Galeno broke free of the Machida defense only to see his low shot saved by goalkeeper Kosei Tani. Just before the break, Merih Demiral's close-range effort was blocked on the line.

Al-Ahli was reduced to 10 men midway through the second half when Zakaria Hawsawi was sent off for headbutting Tete Yangi as the two came together in front of the referee.