Arsenal back on top of Premier League, Spurs win

LONDON: Eberechi Eze fired Arsenal back to the top of the Premier League on Saturday as relegation-threatened Tottenham won for the first time in 2026 to give themselves renewed hope.

The Gunners were nine points clear of Manchester City just two weeks ago before defeats against Bournemouth and City allowed their rivals to edge ahead of them.

Saturday's home game against Newcastle was a must-win for Arsenal, with Pep Guardiola's team involved in an FA Cup semi-final against Southampton, which they won to stay on track for a domestic treble.

Before the Gunners kicked off on Saturday, the two title contenders were locked on 70 points each, with an identical goal difference. City topped the table on goals scored.

England midfielder Eze eased the pressure on Arsenal with an early goal, arrowing home from outside the box after being teed up by Kai Havertz and the game finished 1-0.

It was a 16th league defeat of a dispiriting season for Newcastle.

"We had the necessity to win the game, the margins are very short, and we got through it," Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told Sky Sports.

"There were moments in the first half and second. We certainly had discipline, courage and great habits defensively, but with the ball, there are habits we have to do much better if we want to be more dominant in the game."

Arsenal could increase their advantage over City to six points before the Blues play again, when they face Fulham next week.

The Gunners are desperate to shed their reputation as perpetual runners-up as they chase a first Premier League title since 2004.

But they are up against a City juggernaut relentlessly hunting a seventh league title in nine seasons.