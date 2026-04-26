Barcelona closes in on La Liga title and Atletico wins before facing Arsenal

BARCELONA: Barcelona closed in on a second consecutive La Liga title after a rare win at Getafe on Saturday, while Atletico Madrid got a much-needed boost before facing Arsenal in the Champions League semifinals.

Fermín López dedicated his 45th-minute opener to the injured Lamine Yamal, Barcelona's leading scorer and assist maker who will miss the rest of the season with a muscle injury but hopes to be fit for the World Cup with Spain.

After scoring, Fermín crossed his arms and held up his fingers to make the "304" sign that Yamal uses to celebrate his goals in reference to the final three numbers of the post code for his hometown just north of Barcelona.

Marcus Rashford went on as a substitute and sealed the 2-0 victory in the 74th as Barcelona earned its first win at Getafe in six seasons.

Barcelona increased the gap over second-placed Real Madrid to a commanding 11 points with just five rounds to go, including a clasico between them at Camp Nou on May 10.

"We'll celebrate at the end of the season if we can. Now it's time to focus on the next game," Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said, looking ahead to next weekend's game at Osasuna. "We wanted a good performance and play in our way against Getafe. We did really well at a tricky stadium."