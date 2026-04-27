Real Madrid have confirmed that star forward Kylian Mbappé has suffered a left leg injury, casting doubt over his availability for the crucial weeks ahead.

In a statement released Monday, the club revealed that the 27-year-old has been diagnosed with a semitendinosus muscle injury. “Following tests carried out today on our player Kylian Mbappé by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a semitendinosus muscle injury in his left leg. His recovery will be monitored,” the statement read. No clear timeline has been provided, leaving uncertainty over his participation in the upcoming FIFA World Cup, where France national football team are set to begin their campaign on June 16 against Senegal national football team in Group I, alongside Iraq national football team and Norway national football team.

The injury appears to have originated during Madrid’s 1-1 draw with Real Betis, when Mbappé signaled discomfort late in the second half and was substituted in the 81st minute. He went straight down the tunnel after being replaced by Gonzalo García.

Head coach Álvaro Arbeloa admitted after the match that the situation was unclear at the time. “He felt some discomfort. We will see how he evolves over the next few days,” Arbeloa said.

Mbappé’s absence would be a significant blow for Madrid. The Frenchman has been in scintillating form, leading the La Liga scoring charts with 24 goals this season. He is now a major doubt for the upcoming El Clásico against FC Barcelona on May 11—a fixture that could have major implications in the title race.