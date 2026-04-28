PSG vs Bayern: Champions collide in explosive semi-final showdown

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain face a stern test as they prepare to host six-time European winners Bayern Munich in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal on Tuesday night.

PSG arrive in confident mood after a commanding 4-0 demolition of Liverpool in the quarterfinals, while Bayern come in riding their own wave of momentum, having knocked out 15-time champions Real Madrid 6-4 on aggregate.

Both sides have embraced an expansive, attacking approach this season, each racking up 38 goals in the competition — the joint-highest tally. Yet history tilts slightly in Bayern’s favour. The German champions edged PSG 2-1 earlier in the tournament and have now won five consecutive meetings against the Parisian club.

However, PSG have recent experience of overturning adversity. Under Luis Enrique, they rebounded from an early setback last season to defeat Arsenal 3-1 on aggregate in the semifinals, a reminder of their resilience on the European stage.

Tuesday’s clash could hinge on key individual battles. PSG captain Marquinhos is set to equal Roberto Carlos’ Brazilian record of 120 Champions League appearances, while Bayern’s Harry Kane has been in prolific form, already netting a career-best 12 goals in this season’s competition.

Speaking ahead of the match, Enrique emphasized the significance of the occasion. “Every coach wants to approach the run-in in the best possible conditions. Right now, we are in the semi-finals and, aside from Quentin Ndjantou, we have a full squad available. The magic of the Champions League gives players special energy — everyone wants to be part of it.”