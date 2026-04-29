Goals galore as PSG beats Bayern Munich 5-4 in record-setting Champions League semifinal 1st leg

PARIS: Titleholder Paris Saint-Germain trailed early, led by three goals and ultimately held on for a pulsating 5-4 win over Bayern Munich in the highest-scoring semifinal match in Champions League history on Tuesday.

And there's still next week's second leg to come.

PSG built a 5-2 lead early in the second half thanks to two goals each from flying winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembélé at Parc des Princes.

"We deserved to win, we deserved to lose, we deserved to draw," PSG coach Luis Enrique said. "It was an exceptional match, I have never experienced a match of such intensity as a coach. I have never seen a rhythm like that, it was incredible, you have to congratulate all the players."

Down by three goals, Bayern fought back brilliantly.

Defender Dayot Upamecano's header midway through the second half from Joshua Kimmich's free kick gave Bayern hope and Luis Díaz's stinging strike made it a one-goal deficit heading into next Wednesday's return leg in Munich.

"I think something special can happen at home, there will be 75,000 people, it will be a hell of an atmosphere," Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said. "The Allianz Arena is a mythical area where Bayern has enjoyed much success."

Rather than scale back and defend more, Kompany said he was ready to take even more risks.