Stones leaving Man City after 10 years of being the 'very embodiment' of Guardiola's team

England defender John Stones will leave Manchester City at the end of the season, bringing to a close his 10-year spell at the club that covers the entirety of Pep Guardiola's trophy-filled reign.

Stones joined City in the summer of 2016 as the second signing of the Guardiola era and the ball-playing center back has proved integral to City's possession-dominating, expansive style under the Spanish coach.

The 31-year-old Stones has helped City win 19 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and a Champions League, but his career has been hindered by injury problems in recent seasons and he is no longer first choice.

His contract is due to expire at the end of this season and will not be renewed, with Stones and City confirming his imminent departure on Tuesday.

"They say all good things must come to an end," Stones wrote on Instagram, "but this thing we have had has been the greatest and it will remain a part of me forever."

Stones has made 293 appearances, scoring 19 goals, and sometimes played in a hybrid role that saw him push up from defense to be used as an extra man in midfield.

The club described Stones as "the very embodiment of Pep Guardiola's City" because he is "armed with wonderful technique, a sublime passing range allied to a superb work rate and astute reading of the game."

Stones is still in the England squad and, injury permitting, will play at the upcoming World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

City recently announced captain Bernardo Silva will also be leaving at the end of the season after nine years with the team.