Eddie Howe resigns as Newcastle boss to 'recharge'

LONDON: Eddie Howe confirmed on Friday he had stepped down as Newcastle manager to "recharge and take a break" following a turbulent end to his five-year spell at St James' Park.

Howe revitalised a club that had struggled for decades, securing a first major trophy in 56 years by winning the League Cup in 2025.

The former Bournemouth boss also led Newcastle to Champions League qualification in 2023 and 2025.

But the Magpies struggled to a 12th-place finish in the Premier League last season and have endured a difficult summer transfer window.

Howe oversaw Wednesday's 4-1 pre-season friendly defeat at Bristol City and it emerged hours later that he was set to leave.

Newcastle announced the Englishman's departure on Friday, saying they had accepted his decision to step down and thanking him for his "extraordinary contribution".

"After a period of personal reflection, I have decided that now is the right time for me to step away from my role as head coach of Newcastle United," Howe said in a club statement.

"After nearly five years of giving my life, heart and soul into the club with unrelenting energy, I feel that it is in the best interests of both myself and the club to step away, recharge and take a break."