Vozinha wins special jersey approval in Chile as Colo-Colo arrival remains uncertain

SANTIAGO: Vozinha, the breakout Cape Verde goalkeeper who rose to global fame during the World Cup, will be allowed to display his nickname on his jersey when he joins Chilean football.

The exception was unanimously approved on Friday by the ANFP, which organizes Chile's Primera Division.

The decision required amending league regulations, which previously mandated that players wear only their surnames on their jerseys. Top executives across Chilean clubs backed the request on behalf of the player, whose full name is Josimar José Évora Dias.

However, questions continue to mount over the goalkeeper's actual arrival. Announced a week ago as a marquee signing for Colo-Colo — Chile's most decorated club — the 40-year-old Vozinha was initially scheduled to land in Santiago on Tuesday. After visa issues delayed his travel to Thursday, he ultimately failed to board his flight, raising alarms among the club and its fanbase.

Amid growing concern, Colo-Colo director Jaime Pizarro insisted the deal was still on.